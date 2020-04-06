Making A Difference: All for one, and one for all

News

Local business wants to help fellow businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY). Like the rest of the world the Aguilar family has been watching and staying informed. When news broke about calls for business to close down; they knew times were about to get tougher for area businesses and they knew they wanted to do something to help.

The Aguilar family owns the Blue Streak Signs company in Yuma and after a few brainstorming meetings they decided to help the best way they knew how. The company is offering small businesses in Yuma County a free banner; the banner will list information reminding patrons that their still in business and that they need their help to stay that way.

So, small businesses looking for a helping hand, just need to reach out to Eddie and Sujey at Blue Streak Signs and they'll do what they can. If you're interested you can reach them at (928) 503-6869.