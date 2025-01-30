Justice Cruz thanks the Yuma community for support

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Newly appointed Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz shares more about her time growing up in Yuma.



"I'm a representative of Yuma County, and I just have all the love in the world for my town. I always tell people here that Yuma made me."

Born in Manhattan and growing up in Puerto Rico, Justice Cruz moved to Yuma when she was 14 years old after her father took a job working for Border Patrol.

“What I found was that the Yuma community was what it is known for. I was well received," said Justice Maria Elena Cruz.



She went to Kofa High School and later graduated from Yuma High School. She says she was welcomed with open arms and surrounded by amazing teachers that helped inspire her to dream big.



“I found incredible teachers and some who we’re still connected. In fact, I just received a text message from Mrs. Carol Hayden yesterday afternoon and that was wonderful. And she mentioned that she saw her friend and my dear teacher Rochelle Thompson," said Justice Cruz. "Also Dr. Sorenson, she passed many years ago, but these three woman at Yuma High School were key in my development."



Cruz accomplished several achievements in the community like becoming the first woman elected to the trial court bench in Yuma in 2008. She also started Yuma County’s first ever restitution court which was the model used for the rest of Arizona.

