Judge Maria Elena Cruz appointed to Arizona Supreme Court

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday that Judge Maria Elena Cruz was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

"Her presence on the bench is a historic moment for the state, and reaffirms that the court belongs to the everyday people of Arizona," Hobbs said in a post to X.

In another post, Cruz will be the first Latina and first African-American justice in state history after 113 years.

Hobbs also said she "prioritized an appointee who is not only highly qualified," but who also reflects Arizona and "who is committed to making" the state's legal system work "for everyday people."

Prior to her appointment on the state Superior Court, Hobbs said Cruz served on the Cocopah Indian Tribal Court, the Yuma County Superior Court and was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals by former Governor Doug Ducey back in 2017.

"I could not be more proud of this appointment, and I know she will serve the state well on the Arizona Supreme Court," Hobbs expressed.