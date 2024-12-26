Holiday Heroes Blood Drive underway in Yuma

YUMA Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday afternoon Vitalant brought out one of their blood drive donation trucks to collect as many donations as possible as a part of a three day long Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

The blood drive is located at the Yuma Palms Mall across the street from Famous Dave’s and in front of Five Below.

According to Vitalant, December 20 to January 10 is the lowest blood donations of the year.

Which is why they are encouraging people to come out and donate if they can.

“Each blood donation impacts up to three lives blood is always needed in the hospital it benefits various patients without blood on the shelves patients don’t have hope, so you’re providing those patients hope and you’re saving their life," said blood drive manager Cameron Klug.

Yuma County does about 550 blood transfusions a month.

With this constant need, Fay Nicholas, a blood donor, explains why she decided to come out and do her part.

“Wherever there’s people that’s having operations or if there’s some kind of a disaster there’s a need for blood and it’s really very easy to do,” said Nicholas.

For those who do donate they will also go some rewards such as a voucher for a free medium pizza at Pizza Hut, a gift card, a shirt, and a one day entry to the Arizona Renaissaince Festival.

While some may be intimidated or even cautious of the donation, Tom Bryson, an employee from Vitilant shares how it is not all that bad.

“Out of the 45 minutes it only takes 8-12 minutes to donate the blood the rest of the time, mini physical, questions about behavior and travel, and then the fun part at the end all you can eat snacks for 15 minutes,” said Bryson.

If you’d like to come out and donate it is not too late, they’ll also be at the Yuma Palms from 9-5 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.