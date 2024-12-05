Yuma Rotary to host 66th Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Rotary is hosting the 66th Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday.

The event is happening at the Yuma Civic Center from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where there will be music, food, drinks, prizes and other activities.

Tickets for the event are $15, and Jeff Kammann, Walt Kammann's grandson, says the funds Yuma Rotary gets "goes towards out scholarship programs and a lot of the other great things that that we give money to throughout the year."

When asked what it was like to carry his grandfather's legacy, Kammann said:

"It's truly an honor to be able to continue this legacy. And year after year, I'm, you know, preparing all week. We got five big grills, and we cook up a ton of sausage, literally, 2,000 pounds of sausage. So, I mean, there's lots of food for, you know, all the people that we have that come in. We will sell raw sausage there as well, packaged sausage so they can buy some after they eat, and they want to keep some throughout the rest of the year. So you can do that as well. But it really is an honor to be able to keep this tradition going."

