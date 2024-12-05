Skip to Content
Community

Yuma Rotary to host 66th Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this week

By ,
today at 3:34 PM
Published 4:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Rotary is hosting the 66th Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday.

The event is happening at the Yuma Civic Center from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where there will be music, food, drinks, prizes and other activities.

Tickets for the event are $15, and Jeff Kammann, Walt Kammann's grandson, says the funds Yuma Rotary gets "goes towards out scholarship programs and a lot of the other great things that that we give money to throughout the year."

When asked what it was like to carry his grandfather's legacy, Kammann said:

"It's truly an honor to be able to continue this legacy. And year after year, I'm, you know, preparing all week. We got five big grills, and we cook up a ton of sausage, literally, 2,000 pounds of sausage. So, I mean, there's lots of food for, you know, all the people that we have that come in. We will sell raw sausage there as well, packaged sausage so they can buy some after they eat, and they want to keep some throughout the rest of the year. So you can do that as well. But it really is an honor to be able to keep this tradition going."

To learn more about the event, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content