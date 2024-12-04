AWC Men’s Basketball invites K-12 students to attend winter basketball camp

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Men's Basketball team is hosting the 2025 Chapman Automotive Winter Basketball Camp in January 2025.

In a press release, the camp, taking place on January 2 and January 3 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, is to help students learn basketball fundamentals, footwork, ball handling, shooting form, defense and rebounding.

AWC says the cost to attend the two-day camp is $65 "if students pre-register by December 19."

To register online, click here, and payments can be made by calling (928) 317-7666 or at the AWC Cashier's Desk, "which accepts cash, check and credit," located in the 3C Building of the Yuma Campus, according to AWC.

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

AWC adds that payments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on December 19 "to secure the pre-registration price."

However, if campers want to pay on the first day of camp, the cost of admission is $75, with cash or check being accepted.

The camp is taking place at the AWC Yuma Campus' gymnasium, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E, and AWC says participants should wear the following basketball attire:

T-shirt

Athletic shorts

Tennis/basketball shoes.

Participants will receive a free T-shirt, AWC says.