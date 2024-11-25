Skip to Content
Chicanos Por La Causa to host annual Ángeles del Barrio event

Chicanos Por La Causa
today at 12:55 PM
Published 1:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is inviting the Yuma community to attend the annual Ángeles del Barrio next month.

In a press release, the event is taking place at Food City, located a 2600 S. 16th Street, and will go from 10:00am to 2:00pm, or "until supplies last."

CPLC says the event is to bring "the spirit of joy to children throughout the community," and says they're providing free toys, games, stockings and photos with Santa for those who attend.

The event is free and open to the public, CPLC added.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

