AWC Music Department to host three holiday concerts next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Music Department is hosting three concerts just in time for the holidays.

In a press release, the first concert the Music Department is hosting is the AWC Community Band Christmas Concert, taking place on Monday, December 2 at 7:00pm at 3C Schoening Conference Center at AWC Yuma Campus.

AWC says the community band will be "playing a mix of Christmas and traditional band repertoire," with Jose Ramos, an incoming band director at Yuma High School, will serve as the guest conductor, conducting Fiesta, "a highly regarded band piece."

The second concert, according to AWC, the Music Department is hosting is the AWC Jazz Ensemble Winter Concert on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00pm at the AWC Theater.

AWC says both the Community Band Concert and the Jazz Ensemble Winter Concert will be "under the direction" of Shawn Pollard.

Finally, AWC says the third concert the Muisc Department is hosting is the AWC Choral Concert's "Deck the Halls" on Friday, December 6 at 7:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 3030 S. 8th Street.

AWC added that the choirs "will perform selections of Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria, traditional Christmas Carols, and other holiday favorites including a sing-along."

"Vocalists will be joined by the AWC String Ensemble, Kofa High School Advanced Choir, and other guest artists for the annual Christmas concert," AWC says.

All three concerts are free and open to the public, AWC says.