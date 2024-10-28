Skip to Content
Community

Local women participate in 1st Ladies Hike over the weekend

@CoachLindsss
By ,
today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Before the sun came up Saturday morning, more than 50 women gathered at Telegraph Pass for the 1st Ladies Hike.

Coach Lindsay Martin says it was incredible to seeing the trail lit up by so many women, from ages eight to over 50, walking together.

Kortnee Garcia from Gateway Mortgage sponsored 100 breakfast burritos from Tastee Tacos and Brooklyn Terkelsen, owner of the Daily Bakery made cookies for everyone to eat after the hike.

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd also participated in the hike, and says it was truly an amazing time.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content