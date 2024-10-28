Local women participate in 1st Ladies Hike over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Before the sun came up Saturday morning, more than 50 women gathered at Telegraph Pass for the 1st Ladies Hike.

Coach Lindsay Martin says it was incredible to seeing the trail lit up by so many women, from ages eight to over 50, walking together.

Kortnee Garcia from Gateway Mortgage sponsored 100 breakfast burritos from Tastee Tacos and Brooklyn Terkelsen, owner of the Daily Bakery made cookies for everyone to eat after the hike.

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd also participated in the hike, and says it was truly an amazing time.