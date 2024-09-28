Locals attend Fostering Hope Yuma Conference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community gathered Saturday morning to attend the Fostering Hope Yuma Conference.

The conference, which is in its second year, started at 8:00am and took place at the Yuma Civic Center as the conference is catered to foster parents and anyone interested in fostering or supporting.

Scott Little, the Associate Pastor at Stone Ridge Church and the founder of Fostering Hope Yuma, shares the importance of the conference.

"Foster care parents need to know that they're not…doing what they're doing alone, that there is a community that is coming around them and supporting them. But the biggest probably reason is that most kids that age out of the foster care system will either end up homeless, [in] prison or pregnant by the time that they're 24. And so, what we are doing here is to say 'We want to be a support to the parents so that kids grow up in a stable home, that they can become a productive part of society.' It's an answer to a lot of community woes, not just in Yuma, but across the United States. But we want to change our little corner of the state." Scott Little, Associate Pastor, Stone Ridge Church/Founder, Fostering Hope Yuma

The conference lasted until 4:00pm.