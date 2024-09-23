Fostering Hope Yuma Conference catered to foster parents and anyone interested in fostering or supporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fostering Hope Yuma’s mission is to empower and support individuals involved in foster care, including foster children, foster parents, social workers, and our local community.

Fostering Hope Yuma Conference brings together like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to creating a nurturing community, providing stable homes, and advocating for equitable policies in the foster care system.

Scott Little, founder of Fostering Hope Yuma says, "We find that a lot of these people just need a little extra help, and so we just want to support them in the beautiful job they're doing."

The conference is on Saturday, Sept. 28th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center.

Admission is $5 and that does include lunch.

There will be inspirational speakers, breakout sessions, and vendor resources.

"There's a lot of advice we give and that's why we have the agencies," says Little. "We have the foster care agencies to help them walk through the kinds of things they can expect, like what's it going to cost me, what's it going to cost me financially? What's it going to cost me emotionally? What's it going to cost us physically as far as a house or those kind of things? What kind of resources are available to help us with this?"

Little serves as an Associate Pastor at Stone Ridge Church and said creating this was a calling to him.

"I believe that there were several things that were put in my path that said, we need this for our community. And so every time I had a conversation, somebody else said, I need some help in my foster care. And so I just called the players, if you will, the stakeholders together and said, what do you guys think? And people from the agencies, the government, the Department of Child Safety all said, yes, we need this," Little explains.

This is the second year of the Fostering Hope Yuma Conference and Little plans to keep the tradition going.

"It's important that once you start, you keep it going because more and more people are going to find they need this in their lives," Little continues.

To register, click here.