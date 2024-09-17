Glowing Hearts Festival happening this month

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with a member for Long Realty Yuma-San Luis to talk about the upcoming event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Long Realty Yuma-San Luis is hosting the annual Glowing Hearts Festival later this month.

This is the group's annual fundraiser, happening Saturday, September 28 from 5:00-9:00pm at Colorado River State Historic Park, to help families impacted by a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

The funds are raised via the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund, established by the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

"Every child that's affected with cancer [locally] can go to the foundation, and they have applications there. I know we will probably have applications at our event for anyone that would like to pick one up. And you know, they apply through them, and they're given money to help support with whatever they need during, you know, their difficult time." Nadia Meza, Long Realty Yuma-San Luis

There will be activities, food and market vendors, local talent, with opera singer Jenna Carpenter serving as the main headliner.

"She's actually gonna, you know, sing opera, but she's also gonna throw in some, you know, popular, some Adele, and, you know, just whatever you can think of, more modern music. She will definitely throw some in there as well," Meza shared.

According to Meza, "The only other thing we do ask is for you to bring your own lawn chairs."

Tickets are available online or at the door, and admission is $10, but free for kids age 2 or under. To learn more about the event, click here.