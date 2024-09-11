Local first responders participate in 9-11 memorial stair climb

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 23 years ago, the world paused as nearly 3,000 people died when four commericial flights crashed after they were hijacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001.

Each year, we mourn those who died in crashes into World Trade Center in New York City, into the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

First responders from across Yuma County climbed 110 stories, the same number of flights firefighters faced on 9/11, on Wednesday to remember those who lost their lives and saved lives 23 years ago.

The stair climb was not an easy task, but the firefighters take pride in the opportunity to honor the first responders who risked their lives on this terrible day.

Abraham Retana will speak to those who participated in the stair climb event later this evening.