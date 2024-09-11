Skip to Content
Community

Local first responders participate in 9-11 memorial stair climb

Live from the Sunrise at 6am
By , ,
today at 8:39 AM
Published 8:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 23 years ago, the world paused as nearly 3,000 people died when four commericial flights crashed after they were hijacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001.

Each year, we mourn those who died in crashes into World Trade Center in New York City, into the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

First responders from across Yuma County climbed 110 stories, the same number of flights firefighters faced on 9/11, on Wednesday to remember those who lost their lives and saved lives 23 years ago.

The stair climb was not an easy task, but the firefighters take pride in the opportunity to honor the first responders who risked their lives on this terrible day.

Abraham Retana will speak to those who participated in the stair climb event later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content