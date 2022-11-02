Texans hosts Dia de los Muertos to honor Uvalde victims

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (NBC) - On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 hundreds of crowds in Texas gathered to host Dia De Los Muertos events.

It is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor deceased loved ones.

Not only that, families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the day of dead with a rally, procession and a decorated alter outside the Texas capitol.

The coordinated processions and vigils not only honor the victims of Uvalde, but other Texas mass shootings as well.