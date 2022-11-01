Skip to Content
New Yorkers hold Halloween parade, makes history

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC) - New Yorkers got a chance to show off their spooky sides at the 49th Annual Village Halloween Parade.

Of course, the event occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Thousands of people lined up as the village Halloween parade made its way down Sixth Avenue in New York.

Additionally, "freedom" was the parade's theme.

Not only that, the bash featured hundreds of floats and puppets, and for the first time in history, the parade's leaders were The Brass Queens, an all-women brass band from Brooklyn.

According to the event organizers, this year's parade paid tribute to those who fought for the rights we have now.

