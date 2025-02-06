AWC accepting students for 10-week HVAC program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 10-week Heating, Ventilation, & Air Condition (HVAC) certification program will be held starting in February,

Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College (AWC), in collaboration with ARIZONA@WORK, is offering the program, which will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from February 24 to May 9.

“The HVAC Helper 1 Certificate provides students with essential hands-on training to enter the high-demand HVAC industry,” said Reetika Dhawan, CEO of Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College & Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs. “This program equips graduates with the skills needed for entry-level jobs, ensuring they are jobready from day one. At Arizona Western College, we remain committed to workforce development and creating strong career pathways for our community.”

The program is for an entry-level position in the HVAC industry.

