YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A farmer's market will take place at Gary A. Knox Elementary School

The farmer's market will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at the school (2926 S. 21st Drive) starting at 9 a.m.

Student-grown vegetables will be available to purchase for $10 and will help support the school's agricultural science program.

Produce include red cabbage, kale and broccoli.