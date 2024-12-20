Vista High School celebrates 2024 winter graduation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vista High School had its winter graduation in December 2024.

The graduation was on Thursday, December 19 in Snider Hall on the Yuma High School campus.

66 graduates received their diplomas , with Yuma Union High School District Associate Superintendents Derek Bosch, Dianne Cordery and Robert Jankowski representing the district.

“We were excited to see such a large number of our students walk the line last night as graduates,” Vista Principal David King said. “This large class is a testament to the hard work being done by our teachers, staff, and students to positively affect the culture at Vista. They are defining this campus as a place where students don't just come to recover credits, but to learn with high expectations, rigor, and a close-knit campus community that can't be found on our larger sister campuses.

You can watch the graduation ceremony here.