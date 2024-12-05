Gadsden ESD #32 to host first Flavor Fest event

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (ESD) #32 is inviting the community to their first Flavor Fest.

In a press release, the event is happening next Monday at Southwest Jr. High School, located at 963 8th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The school district says the event will give attendees a chance "to taste and experience the delicious, nutritious meals" that the students enjoy every day in the cafeteria.

Not only that, the event is part of the school district's "ongoing effort to engage families" in their school nutrition program "and highlight the importance of healthy, tasty meals in promoting students' well-being and success in the classroom."

The school district says their Food Services Department are hosting the event and will have their cafeteria managers present "for everyone to meet and ask questions."