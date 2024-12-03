AWC’s leadHERship initiative prepares for final workshop of 2024

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) leadHERship initiative is preparing their final workshop of 2024 and is looking ahead to expand in 2025.

This month's workshop, according to AWC, is titled "Self-Connectivity While Evaluating Your Beliefs and Social Stereotypes," emphasizing "self-connection as the foundation for meaningful change, fostering empathy and promoting a more inclusive perspective."

"Empowering students means equipping them with the confidence, resources, and opportunities to take control of their futures, create change, and lead with purpose," said Maria Guzman, Advising and Student Services Coordinator at AWC and the tri-chair of the leadHERship board. "The leadHERship Program has brought opportunities to empower students to live a life of impact."

According to the press release, the initiative has become a permanently funded AWC program after receiving an "institutional commitment" from Dr. Kathleen Iudicello, the Vice President of Learning Services at AWC, "who has allocated an annual budget of $20,000," matching the previous funding from the 2024 AWC Innovation Fund.

"leadHERship has grown into something so much bigger than I imagined when submitting the initial proposal for the Innovation Fund in November 2023. It's become a true community where students can lift each other up and break through barriers together. Seeing the program become a permanent part of AWC means the world to me because it shows that our college believes in the power of women supporting each other to make real change. I'm so grateful for everyone who's helped us get here, and I can't wait to see how this community keeps growing and inspiring others to take on new challenges and lead with confidence." Dr. Sara Amani, Professor of Multilingual Composition/Specialist at AWC and one of leadHERship's tri-chair

Starting January 2025, the initiative will expand to the Yuma campus to offer "monthly workshops and a mentorship program" in order to support "AWC's mission to foster a campus culture" where everyone can grow and succeed, with Dr. Monica Ketchum-Cardenas and Dr. Kristine Duke joining the executive board to lead the Yuma Campus efforts while Amani and Guman "will oversee the San Luis campus," according to AWC.

The workshop is taking place on Monday, December 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, located at the San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Avenue, in room 104.