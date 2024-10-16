AWC to celebrate National Transfer Student Week next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is celebrating National Transfer Student Week (NTSW).

In a press release, from October 21 to October 25, AWC seeks to "empower students seeking to continue their education," by hosting various workshops and events.

During that week, AWC says, "Students will explore transfer options, speak with representatives from Arizona's state universities, gain skills in financial literacy, and connect with employers from the Yuma community."

"These events are for all students to explore career and educational opportunities. It is never too early to start planning for their future," said Angela Amezaga, AWC Transfer Services and Program Coordinator.

AWC has provide the schedule for the following events:

Monday, October 21: Yuma Transfer and Career Expo

Tuesday, October 22: Earn to Learn Program Representative Office Hours and Financial Literacy/Earn to Learn Workshop

Wednesday, October 23: Tri-University Admissions Application Workshop: ASU, NAU, UAZ and Healthcare Job Fair 2024

Thursday, October 24: University Transfer Fair (San Luis Learning Center)

Friday, October 25: Transfer Student Social Media Highlights

To learn more NTSW and the events, read the press release and flyer below or click here.