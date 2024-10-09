Ed Pastor Elementary School named semi-finalst for National ESEA Distinguished School Program

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District (ESD) #32 has announced that Ed Pastor Elementary School has been named a semi-finalist for the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program.

According to a press release, the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NASPA) showcases "hundreds of schools that have demonstrated effective use of Elementary and Secondary Education Acts (ESEA) funds, promoting positive educational advances and outstanding academic achievement for students."

Gadsden ESD #32 further says the Arizona Department of Education will be visiting 10 schools around the state, including Ed Pastor, and will select two finalists "to be recognized in the ESEA National Distinguished School and be granted $10,000.00 as well as represent Arizona at the National Conference in February" in Austin, Texas.

"We will continue to strive for excellence, ensuring that each student is empowered to reach their full potential. This achievement reflects the power of collaboration, perseverance, and our belief in the success of every child," said Maritza Mares, Principal for Ed Pastor Elementary.

