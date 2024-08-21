Local school wins top safety committee award

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced that Somerton High School won the top "safety committee" award of $10,000.

In a press release, the school received the award during YUHSD's monthly Governing Board meeting on Wednesday.

YUHSD says this is the first time Somerton High has won the award as last year, Gila Ridge and Kofa both won, with both schools, along with Vista and San Luis High, earning the top spot "at least once."

YUHSD also says their Director of Finance, Brenda Higuera, and their Director of Health and Safety, Henry Gonzalez, "distributed checks from Board-approved insurance proceeds to the safety committee for each of the seven eligible schools in the district."

Furthermore, YUHSD says in order to be eligible for the funds, the campuses must fulfill the following requirements for each school year:

Each school is required to have a safety committee that meets quarterly and conducts inspections twice per school year.

Each committee looks for building and equipment hazards and safety concerns, such as damage to crosswalks and signage.

Monitor injuries on their campus throughout the school year.

"The campus administration at each of our schools is committed to providing a safe environment for staff and students. They take a proactive approach to identifying and mitigating risks to prevent accidents and injuries by conducting inspections and educating their staff on safety procedures," Higuera said.

In addition, other schools within the district received the following safety committee awards:

Kofa High School ($5,700)

San Luis High School ($5,500)

Vista High School ($5,400)

Yuma High School ($5,100)

Cibola High School ($4,900)

Gila Ridge High School ($4,200)

YUHSD further says, "The committees at each campus will now choose three proposals for how to spend the funds, and allow students and faculty to vote on which proposal to approve for improving their respective campuses."