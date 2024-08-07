Skip to Content
Yuma Education

Gadsden Elementary School District #32 participating in national food programs

KYMA
By
Published 11:13 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Free meals will be offered to school in the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 for the 2024-2025 school year to qualifying children.

Children who qualify will receive free breakfast and lunch regardless of household income, says GESD in a press release.

Qualifications include:

  • A household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines
  • Household receives public assistance
  • A child is homeless, runaway, foster or is in a Head Start of Even Start Pre-Kindergarten program

Parents and guardians can apply by filling out an application from one of the schools.

The Eligibility Income chart and more details can be read below.

GESD-National-Lunch-ProgramDownload
Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content