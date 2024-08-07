Gadsden Elementary School District #32 participating in national food programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Free meals will be offered to school in the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 for the 2024-2025 school year to qualifying children.

Children who qualify will receive free breakfast and lunch regardless of household income, says GESD in a press release.

Qualifications include:

A household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines

Household receives public assistance

A child is homeless, runaway, foster or is in a Head Start of Even Start Pre-Kindergarten program

Parents and guardians can apply by filling out an application from one of the schools.

The Eligibility Income chart and more details can be read below.