Two Crane schools welcome new leadership

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Crane schools are welcoming two new leaders for the 2024-25 school year.

In a press release, Laura Hurt has been named the principal of Centennial Middle School while Lauren Daniels has been named the principal of Gary A. Knox Elementary School respectively.

The press releases says Hurt, who worked at Centennial as an assistant principal, is vacating her role as principal of Gary A. Knox to return to "secondary education."

"I am excited to be given the opportunity to work at Centennial. I'm going to miss my Knox family immensely, but I feel, in a sense, that Centennial is home and each day that I walk in the building, I feel this is where I'm supposed to be," Hurt expressed.

Daniels, according to the press release, will take over Hurt's job as she used to work at Gary A. Knox as a Kindergarten teacher.

"I am excited to lead and be a part of an already amazing school. The pride that the staff, students, parents and community have in Knox is overwhelming. They absolutely love their school and I'm excited to connect with our school community and empower our staff and students to continue to be amazing." Lauren Daniels

"These leaders are the definition of excellence in education. They have the necessary tools, experience, and commitment to positively impact a school community, but it's more than that. They both have a gift for building up, encouraging, and empowering their teachers and staff to new heights with the overall goal - our most essential task and responsibility as educators - to help all children grow, thrive, and succeed. The students and families of Centennial Middle School and Gary A. Knox Elementary School are in the best hands. It’s going to be a fantastic school year." Laurie Doering, Superintendent, Crane Schools

