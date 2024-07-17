Gadsden Elementary School District #32 program recognized for postsecondary achievements

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Early College Program from Gadsden Elementary School District #32 has received recognition from the University Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence.

Gadsden's program was recognized in categories for Early College Mathematics Programming and Community Engagement Systems.

The Early College program has 4-8th grade students take college-level courses.

"We are thrilled to offer this transformative opportunity to our students in our community," said Homero Chavez, Early College Program Director. "The Early College Program not only prepares students for future academic success but also empowers them to explore their interests and passions in a supportive environment."