Skip to Content
Yuma Education

Gadsden Elementary School District #32 program recognized for postsecondary achievements

Gadsden Elementary School District #32
By
Published 5:16 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Early College Program from Gadsden Elementary School District #32 has received recognition from the University Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence.

Gadsden's program was recognized in categories for Early College Mathematics Programming and Community Engagement Systems.

The Early College program has 4-8th grade students take college-level courses.

"We are thrilled to offer this transformative opportunity to our students in our community," said Homero Chavez, Early College Program Director. "The Early College Program not only prepares students for future academic success but also empowers them to explore their interests and passions in a supportive environment."

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content