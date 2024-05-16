Local school ranked among 25 percent of high schools in national report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. News & World Report ranked Cibola High School among the top 25 percent of high schools in the U.S.

This ranking comes from the annual Best High Schools report.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said this marks the second year that Cibola High School earned this prestigious ranking.

According to YUHSD, almost 25,000 high schools in the U.S. were evaluated and to earn the national rank, schools are rated on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness.

“At Cibola High School, we believe in EVERY student,” Cibola Principal Corey Semler said. "For us to be recognized in consecutive years as one of the best high schools in the country is a wonderful achievement. Without a doubt, the heartbeat of our success is our school culture and the extraordinary community that supports it. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our exceptional faculty and staff, both past and present. Together, they have cultivated an environment where students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. This achievement belongs to each and every member of our school family.”

YUHSD said Cibola offers courses in multiple disciplines focusing on academic rigor through Cambridge Curriculum and more than a dozen Career and Technical Education programs.

Other programs the school offers include Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID), Advanced Placement, and dual-enrollment courses.

Congratulations from us here at KYMA!