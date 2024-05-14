Local student’s poem published in book

'American High School Poets,' a book of poetry written by high school students, was released on April 18, 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Kofa High School senior Reidiny Aguirre's poem was published in a poetry book.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said she submitted her poem, "A Rose's Thorns," as part of a poetry scholarship contest.

However, she was not awarded the scholarship but was still chosen to have her poem published in the book.

The poem was inspired by Aguirre's life and someone she met who changed everything for her, said YUHSD.

“It means everything to have my work published,” Aguirre said. “It’s validating and it’s proof that someone actually liked my writing so much that they decided to publish it.”

YUHSD said Aguirre started writing poetry in middle school and since then, she has explored different types of writing and uses it to express herself.

“Reidiny has always been a student who emanates creativity,” Kofa Photography Teacher Adrienne Comstock said. “I am not shocked that Reidiny has become a published poet, and I am proud that she has received such spectacular recognition for expressing herself so eloquently.”

The book, "American High School Poets, Spring 2024." can be bought online on Amazon.