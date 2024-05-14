Skip to Content
Yuma Education

Local student’s poem published in book

YUHSD
By ,
today at 10:41 AM
Published 11:23 AM

'American High School Poets,' a book of poetry written by high school students, was released on April 18, 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Kofa High School senior Reidiny Aguirre's poem was published in a poetry book.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said she submitted her poem, "A Rose's Thorns," as part of a poetry scholarship contest.

However, she was not awarded the scholarship but was still chosen to have her poem published in the book.

The poem was inspired by Aguirre's life and someone she met who changed everything for her, said YUHSD.

“It means everything to have my work published,” Aguirre said. “It’s validating and it’s proof that someone actually liked my writing so much that they decided to publish it.” 

YUHSD said Aguirre started writing poetry in middle school and since then, she has explored different types of writing and uses it to express herself.

“Reidiny has always been a student who emanates creativity,” Kofa Photography Teacher Adrienne Comstock said. “I am not shocked that Reidiny has become a published poet, and I am proud that she has received such spectacular recognition for expressing herself so eloquently.”

The book, "American High School Poets, Spring 2024." can be bought online on Amazon.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content