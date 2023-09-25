Strong Families Program works with local parents and students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One has a program motivating parents to help their children learn.

The "Strong Families Program" offers parents GED and other specialty classes like last year's drivers ED or this year’s Resume class.

Parents are also allowed to participate in certain classes with their children, also known as "PAC" time.

“They get to be in the activities, they get to engage in the discussions and that way they can hear the language the teacher is using. They can see the techniques the teacher is using and then they can transport all of that knowledge to their home space and use that with their students at home,” said Program Coordinator Amanda Salasibarra.

The goal is by involving the parents more, the students will better themselves in the classroom, while the parents have an opportunity to better understand what they are learning.

“Stronger communication with him and I understand more [of] his homework because I’m watching it in class so when he brings something up I’m like oh…. okay we talked about that today and I know what your side words are and I know what your vocabulary is this week so I’m really happy about that,” said Edna Torres, a Strong Families Program Participant.

Since her involvement in the program, she says she has seen a growth in her son.

“My son’s more upbeat about doing his homework… he’s more enthusiastic and he wants to get it done and he wants to… he’s trying to impress me but I’m already impressed with how far he’s come,” said Torres.

However, the students are not the only ones who benefit from the program, as parents can as well.

“They are more than welcome to come in, we also provide transportation to exams if that’s a hurdle that they have and we do have some funding if there is some sort of emergency and they cannot cover their GED exam we have a case by case that we we do that to,” said Salasibarra.

The program currently has a little over 20 students and families participating and is open to anyone in the district.

To find out more about the program, contact Amanda Salasibarra by visiting the program website here.