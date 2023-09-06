Skip to Content
Local students earned perfect score for 2023 AASA

Desert View Academy
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -15 students from Desert View Academy were honored for earning a perfect score on the 2023 Arizona's Academic Standards Assessment (AASA).

The school honored its students in front of their families, guests, teachers, and peers at an event on Tuesday.

Each student received a certificate and a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card, said Desert View Academy.

Desert View Academy says it's very proud of their Eagles and outstanding accomplishment.

Congratulations from us at KYMA!

