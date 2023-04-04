AWC accepting 60 nursing students per semester

Previously, AWC's nursing program only accepted 40 students each semester

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) expanded its Nursing Program to accept 20 more students per semester due to nurse shortages.

In Spring 2023, AWC began accepting 60 students for the Nursing Program with 54 students currently enrolled.

AWC mentioned the program only accepted 40 students each Fall and Spring.

“Yuma County is a rural area that needs more healthcare workers, especially as our community continues to grow,” said Cinthia Alvarez, AWC Director of Nursing. “It is exciting to lead the nursing program in the expansion, because our community partners have received the expansion so well. The college is happy to continue to serve the Yuma community.”

According to AWC, in 2021, graduates from the program saw a 97.6% job placement rate and an 82.6% placement for jobs in Yuma County.

More information on the Nursing Program can be found at this link.