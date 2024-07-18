Central Union High School District appoints two leadership positions

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Union High School District has new leaders for Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Athletic Director & Teacher.

Marcy Mendoza was appointed for Assistant Superintendent and Gabriel Ponce as Athletic Director at Central Union High School.

“The CUHSD Board of Trustees is thrilled to welcome Marcy Mendoza to Central Union High School District,” said Maria Peinado, CUHSD Board President. “She brings a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly benefit our students and community. We look forward to working together to ensure the responsible management of our resources and to provide our students the support they need to be academically successful.”

Mendoza was previously Assistant Director of Budget and Accountability at the Imperial County Office of Education.

"I am thrilled to join Central Union High School District and looking forward to contributing to the success of our students," said Mendoza. "I look forward to collaborating with our district team and community partners to ensure that every student has access to the resources they need to thrive."

Ponce was previously at the Holtville Unified School District as a business teacher, co-athletic director and football coach.

"I am honored to become part of the Central Union High School community and lead our athletic programs to new heights," said Ponce. "I am excited to work alongside our talented coaches, dedicated Spartan athletes, and supportive families to create a positive environment for all."