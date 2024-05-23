Locals graduate from ASU Prep

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State University’s (ASU) Preparatory Academy held its annual graduation in Phoenix, which included some local Yuma students.

While the main ASU headquarters may be more than a hundred miles away, some local students received the chance to graduate high school while also taking some of the college’s courses.

“The future it’s just, it’s exciting and nerve-racking and overwhelming it’s just amazing honestly,” said Hayley Martin, a recent graduate of the academy.

Martin has attended ASU Prep Grad Digital since her junior year of high school when she moved to Yuma.

She comes from an Army family and being able to attend ASU Prep via online class drastically helped her scholastic experience.

She shared her experience after officially graduating last Thursday and representing Yuma.

“Pretty amazing like you're representing not only where you live, and your family, and your school but like what you have and what you do going forward it just, you carry your roots and your ties," said Martin.

Out of 800 graduating students in the class, nine of them are from Yuma.

ASU Prep Academy is a K-12 school that allows students to get ahead in their collegiate careers.

“Our students have the opportunity as soon as middle school in some cases but definitely by high school exposing students to college courses so that we’re really blurring the lines between high school and college,” said Jill Rogier, Head of Schools.

Martin also has some advice for those looking to graduate and get their degree.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions and friends are important but they’re not as important as your education,” said the recent graduate.

After graduation, Martin plans to attend Louisiana State University to get her Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate to become a criminal psychologist or profiler.