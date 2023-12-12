Two local high schools win appeals to raise state letter grades

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said two high schools were approved by the Arizona State Board of Education to approve an increase in their A-F school accountability letter grades.

Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School both improved from a ‘C’ grade to a ‘B’ with the state board voting unanimously in favor of the appeal, said YUHSD.

Since the improvement, it brought the overall district's grade up from a ‘C’ to a ‘B.’

“We are so thankful to the state board of education, the appeals committee and their staff for allowing us to share additional evidence of the unique factors to consider in our school accountability data,” Gila Ridge Principal Kathy Hoover said. “At Gila Ridge High School, we insist on our students and staff soaring to the high expectations of our community, and I'm so proud of all the work that goes into reflecting that culture in our school letter grade. The school letter grade is one of many factors we use to assess how our school is performing, but we know that it holds significance for our families, students, and teachers.”

YUHSD said Gila Ridge was approved and was based on “supporting evidence of a school/community emergency around the ACT testing window," which was one of three factors presented by the district.

The ACT exam was chosen as the district's accountability measure from the state's menu of assessment, said YUHSD.

Vista High School's appeal was approved based on “on track to graduate” data submitted to the state, said YUHSD.

Which helped improve the school’s overall score and it is the second year in a row they have earned a ‘B’ grade.

“We were pleased to be heard by the appeals committee and to see our school letter grade reflect the performance and success of our Vista students,” Vista Principal David King said. “Vista is committed to fostering rigorous and meaningful learning opportunities for every student to become college, career, and community prepared and this updated letter grade reflects the fruit of that hard work while motivating our staff to maintain our commitments to student success.”

The Board of Education said both schools met all conditions for the appeals to be finalized and the public A-F letter grade file and school report cards in January 2024 will reflect the improved grade.