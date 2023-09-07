Local high school ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Nearly 25,000 high schools in the U.S. were evaluated for the report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola High School was ranked among the top 26 percent of high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in their annual Best High Schools report.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said in order to earn the national rank, schools are rated on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and college preparedness for students.

“I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated teachers and staff, both past and present, supportive community, and, most importantly, our exceptional students for making this achievement possible.” “It is a reflection of the passion and determination that each member of our Raider family brings to their work every day. While this accolade is a moment of celebration, it also comes with a responsibility to maintain and surpass the high standards we have set. It is a reminder that we must continue to innovate, adapt, and provide our students with the best educational experience we can offer.” CHS Principal Corey Semler

According to YUHSD, Cibola offers courses in multiple disciplines with a focus on academic rigor through Cambridge Curriculum and Career and Technical Education programs.

Cibola also offers AVID, Advanced Placement courses, and dual-enrollment courses to its students.