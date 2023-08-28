Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tom Horne, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, visited Yuma on Monday to discuss what his office is doing to raise academic achievement and have a workforce ready by the time students graduate with local community members.

Some of the biggest topics that were discussed were how money was being allocated and testing students to create a positive ripple effect.

He used the state of Mississippi as an example after they made sure to take test-taking more seriously and hold kids back who are not ready.