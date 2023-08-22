YRMC nurses receive scholarships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local nurses received scholarships to continue with their professional growth in Yuma.

20 Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) nurses were awarded the "Webb scholarship," which will help them with all expenses related to certification, including fees, books, and supplies.

"We also work with or clinical educational program to help our nursing staff to complete additional certification to advance their capabilities and what they are able to serve patients," stated YRMC Foundation Interim Director Mia Sanchez.

"I feel very grateful and proud to be able to be a two-time recipient of the Webb scholarship. I was able to go and get a master's degree as a registered nurse and a doctoral degree in family nurse practitioner certification," YRMC Family Nurse Practitioner Genevieve Machado.

The Webb fund awarded a total of $10,000 to this year's recipients.