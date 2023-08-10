AWC culinary arts program launches new curriculum

The new programs begin this Fall and students can earn certifications through new 8-week courses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) Culinary Arts program has been redesigned to cater to what employers are looking for in the restaurant industry.

Chef Bob Gedeon, Professor of Culinary Arts, rebuilt the curriculum over the past two years which will allow students to earn stackable certificates through short, more intensive 8-week classes, said AWC.

The new format will prepare students with a wide range of skills and industry-specific experience for their future.

“Students will learn how to set up a working station and produce food in a real kitchen environment so when they graduate they will be able to go to any restaurant or any hotel resort and say, ‘Yes, I can work a sauté station, I can work a fry station, I can expedite food.’”

The program will help students gain a greater understanding of menu planning, saucier and meat fabrication, garde manger, baking, ServSafe Prep, catering, advanced cuisine, and more.

AWC said the newly revamped program included a complete reorganization of the teaching lab kitchen so it can go along with the new curriculum.

The new entry-level Basic Culinary Arts courses are offered every eight weeks beginning this fall.

Students can earn certificates or an associate degree to help advance their current career, move to a new job in the workforce, or start their own business.

Visit azwestern.edu/culinary-arts for more information about the program.

Credit: Arizona Western College Credit: Arizona Western College Credit: Arizona Western College Credit: Arizona Western College