Program provides scholarship funding for local students

Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University partnered together in Arizona College Excellence Initiative

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) students who want to transfer to Northern Arizona University (NAU) will be eligible for scholarships and support that will help them in their educational journey due to a recent partnership.

The Arizona College Excellence (ACE) initiative will help community college students persist, transfer to NAU, and graduate prepared for personal and professional success.

A $3.8 million grant from the Helios Education Foundation, matched by $3.8 million from the NAU Foundation created the initiative.

ACE will support students and there will be $2.2 million in direct scholarship funding to partner community colleges to help students transfer to NAU.

This initiative is in NAU’s Arizona Attainment Alliance (A++) ecosystem approach to statewide educational attainment and partners with AWC and other colleges that serve rural and tribal communities.

Arizona Western College Coconino Community College Diné College Mohave Community College Northland Pioneer College Yavapai College

“Arizona Western College has a long history of partnering with NAU to expand educational opportunities in Yuma County. The ACE initiative will undoubtedly accelerate economic mobility and create the thriving communities we seek. My sincere thanks to Dr. Cruz Rivera and the Helios Education Foundation for this partnership,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr.

The ACE will begin this summer with initial students enrolling and receiving scholarships in Spring 2024.

You can read the press release below.