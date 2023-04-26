University of Arizona Yuma Alumni Chapter announces scholarship recipients

Community invited to dinner recognizing recipients and donors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In an event that aims to make all Wildcats proud to bear down in Yuma, the Yuma University of Arizona Alumni Chapter invites all members of the public to a

scholarship awards celebration and dinner at the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert

Hills Drive) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

This year’s scholarship recipients, who will receive locally-raised awards, are high-achieving students from Yuma County who applied and interviewed for the merit-based awards once admitted to the UA for the 2023-2024 academic year.

This final group of students were selected based on their academic course rigor, scholastic

achievement, professional letters of reference, and in-person interviews. The YumaCats

will also honor and recognize the local donors who make scholarship awards like these

possible. Students will be accompanied by their families, and the Chapter encourages all

alumni and members of the public from the Yuma community to attend so these students

have the opportunity to mingle with other graduates and professionals. Dinner will include

the YumaCats’ traditional tri-tip, tortillas, salad, and beans, as well as a baked homemade

dessert.

The YumaCats Alumni Chapter has recognized and honored academically talented high

school and transfer students since 1991, awarding more than $1.4 million in local

scholarships. The Chapter is proud to have many scholarship recipients who attended the

UA return to serve on the chapter leadership team, on the scholarship committee, and in a

variety of roles in the Yuma community.

UA Alumni and their guests are asked to please pre-register for the event by emailing

yumacats.scholarships@gmail.com.