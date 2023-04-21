AWC to honor Teachers of the Year

Dr. Sara Amani and Rafael Encinas are being honored as AWC's 2023 Teacher of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) names Dr. Sara Amani and Rafael Encina as Teachers of the Year.

Dr. Sara Amani is a Professor of Multilingual Composition Specialist, and Rafael Encinas is an Academic Advisor and Transition Coordinator.

AWC said 47 candidates were nominated by students and staff, and winners were chosen through the offices of the Vice President of Learning Services and CTE & Workforce Development.

The winners were chosen based on their performance in the classroom, being innovative, and creative, and demonstrating leadership and contributions.

Dr. Amani and Rafael Encinas will be honored and recognized during the 36th Annual Teacher of the Year banquet and ceremony on Tuesday, April 25.

AWC says they were also recognized at AWC's Employee Recognition Event on April 17.

According to AWC, the chosen awardees will either receive the Frances Morris Endowed Faculty Achievement Award or the Shadle-Edgecombe Endowed Faculty Achievement Award for their work.

They will also get a tuition waiver for three credits at Northern Arizona University-Yuma, sponsored professional development conference travel, and a special parking spot on campus.

Dr. Amani will also either select a high school senior or an AWC student for the Teacher of the Year Presidential Scholarship.