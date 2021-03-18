Castle Dome receives donation of 1,500 masks

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local company donates 1,500 reusable masks to Castle Dome Middle School students as they're back on campus.

Yuma School District One said it greatly appreciates the kind donation made by Piana Nonwovens, LLC. Adding that extra masks is much appreciated to keep students safe in schools.

Castle Dome Principal, Kevin Gettings said, “Throughout the day, students’ masks break, are soiled, or they may not arrive with a clean mask each day. The generous donation of masks from Piana Nonwovens helps to ensure all students have a clean, effective mask.”

District One said the masks are made of a particular layer that deactivates viral particles. The masks are washable and reusable for students to wear around campus safely.