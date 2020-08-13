School districts push back in-person learning option

Education

ADHS deems Yuma County COVID-19 positivity rate too high for in-person learning to safely resume

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- School districts across Yuma County are making adjustments to re-opening plans.

Many have decided to push back the option for in-person learning that was set to begin on Monday.

Local superintendents are all emphasizing flexibility and choices.

Thursday, Yuma Union High School District's (YUHSD) superintendent, Gina Thompson, said, “School has never technically closed, it’s just happening differently.”

School districts are following health metrics set by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to drive the decision on when to give parents and students the option to return to in-person learning.

Laurie Doering, superintendent of Crane Elementary School District, said, “We are not health experts. We are education experts. For us to be put in the position for us to decide when schools should open is really precarious and is difficult and a heavy load because we’re really taking a gamble and we don’t know.”

ADHS recommends Yuma County schools hold off on a full return to campuses until the COVID-19 positivity rate is below 7% for at least two weeks.

As the county currently sits just below 18%, YUHSD and Yuma Elementary School District One have both extended 100% remote learning until September 8.

Crane and Gadsden Elementary School Districts have not yet set a return date for in-person classes.

Both superintendents say they are waiting for the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate to drop.

Until then, most students will continue remote learning.

However, on-site learning will be available starting Monday for a limited group of students who either lack internet access or are not safe at home.