Red Cross to host blood drives in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives in Yuma this February and March.

In a press release, this is to help "build blood supply after thousands of donations went uncollected last month," and people of all blood types, including type O negative, "are encouraged to make and keep their donation appointments so hospitals can continue to ensure critical care for patients this winter."

The Red Cross says last month, "due to severe weather and wildfires," blood drives have been canceled, "and more than 16,000 and platelet donations have gone uncollected."

If you want to donate blood, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit Red Cross' website, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS at (1-800-733-2767).

The blood drives, according to the Red Cross, are taking place at the following locations on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 18: Yuma Somerton Branch Library's meeting room, located 240 Cancal Street in Somerton, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19: The Rock Church, located at 2555 Gila Ridge Road in Yuma, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 20: Stone Ridge Church, located at 6300 E. 24th Street in Yuma, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25: Fellowship Hall, located at 2581 Hart Street in Yuma, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26: Country Roads RV Village Ballroom, located at 5707 E. 32nd Street in Yuma, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 27: Holiday Inn Express Yuma's Imperial Room, located at 2044 S. Avenue 3E in Yuma, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those who donate will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, the Red Cross says.