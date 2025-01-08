Zo’s Cancer Crushers Fun Run 2025 happening next weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - American Cancer Society is hosting the Zo's Cancer Crushers Fun Run 2025 next Saturday.

The 5K Run is taking place at Arizona Western College's (AWC) Main Campus' parking lot 7 at 8:30 a.m., with check-in starting at 7:45 a.m.

The fun run is in collaboration with Relay For Life Yuma and is to help them fund childhood cancer research.

In addition, the first 50 participants' registration will receive a special goodie bag, according to the organization.

The registration fee is $25, and to register for the event online, click here.