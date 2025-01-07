YCADC launches Q1 campaign to combat mental health

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition (YCADC) has announced a new campaign for the first-quarter of 2025.

In a press release, the campaign, which began on January 1, is called "Mental Health Matters: Let’s Talk About It."

YCADC says the campaign will tackle "the growing need for mental health awareness and support by breaking down stigmas, providing resources, and fostering open discussions about mental well-being," and will seek to "reframe mental health challenges as a universal experience, deserving compassion, understanding, and care."

YCADC adds that Yuma native Virginia "Ginny" Legros, a retired educator, is serving as the Executive Director of the newly created Yuma County Mental Health Coalition as her longtime passion is to spread "awareness about the topic of mental health."

"Our goal is to normalize the conversation surrounding mental health. Through this campaign, we want to help people feel empowered to seek support and to understand that mental health challenges are not personal failings but common experiences that deserve attention and care. Through infographics, social media posts, and community events, YCADC aims to make mental health a priority in Yuma County. The coalition will partner with local schools and mental health organizations to support workshops that teach practical stress management techniques and promote holistic wellness practices. By providing safe and supportive environments, YCADC will encourage people to discuss mental health openly, reduce feelings of isolation, and create lasting changes in perception. Reducing stigma is the first step in building a community that supports each individual's mental health journey. Together, we can help each other and ensure that no one feels alone in facing mental health challenges." Joanne Fiser, Executive Director, Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition

To learn more about the campaign, and the resources the campaigns is providing, click here.