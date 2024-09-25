YRMC announces completion of testing lab expansion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has announced the completion of a "significant transformation in its laboratory facilities."

In a press release, the laboratory has doubled in size and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, which they say is a "a significant leap forward in YRMC's ability to provide enhanced healthcare services to the Yuma community and beyond."

"This transformation is not just about a bigger space or fancier equipment; it's about what it means for our community and the care we provide. The expansion represents a new chapter for us, one where we can serve with even more precision and speed. I'm genuinely so excited about the possibilities ahead and the positive impact we'll have on the lives of our patients." Brent Bedke, MD, YRMC Medical Director of Laboratory and Pathologist

YRMC has provided the following benefits to the new lab:

New Services: "The introduction of additional molecular lab capabilities and expanded cancer care testing brings comprehensive diagnostic solutions closer to home for Yuma residents. Molecular lab capabilities allow for more precise diagnoses, while expanded cancer care testing enhances treatment options. This eliminates the need for outsourcing and ensures timely access to critical testing services, further enhancing the level of care provided by YRMC."

Impact on Staff and Hiring: "The expansion not only creates a better working environment for the current staff of approximately 140 employees but also opens doors for new talent. Graduates entering the workforce will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology and gain invaluable experience, laying a solid foundation for their careers in healthcare."

Innovations and Technology: "The incorporation of cutting-edge automation technologies simplifies laboratory procedures, reducing manual errors and enhancing efficiency. The lab will also feature a call center dedicated to improving patient experience, ensuring seamless communication and support throughout the testing process."

"The journey of planning this expansion has been deeply personal for all of us involved. We've poured our hearts into understanding the needs of our community and finding ways to meet them effectively. The decision to expand wasn't just about numbers; it was about ensuring that every person who walks through our doors receives the best care possible. I'm truly touched by the dedication of our team and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those we serve." Trudie Milner, PhD, Senior VP & Chief Operating Officer at YRMC

To learn more about the expansion and the new equipment, read the press release below.