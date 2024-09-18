Skip to Content
American Red Cross hosts local blood drives for Sickle Cell Awareness Month

By ,
today at 8:28 AM
Published 8:39 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross is hosting local blood drives in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that can cause heart complications, severe pain, and even strokes.

It affects about 100,000 people nationwide, primarily of African descent.

One in three African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease, many of whom rely on regular blood transfusions.

"Only 3% of the population gives blood that are eligible to give blood and if we can increase that by 1%, that's huge...but they also need to be matched as closely as possible," says Michael Sagara, a Volunteer Public Information Officer with American Red Cross.

To find blood drives near you, click here.

