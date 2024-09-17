Skip to Content
Sunset Health receives Excellence with Community Health Center Quality Award

today at 12:28 PM
Published 12:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health has announced that they had won the Community Health Center Quality Recognition from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

In a press release, the award "highlights the organization's commitment to providing high-quality care, improving health outcomes, and serving the community with excellence."

Sunset Health says HRSA "awards these recognitions annually to health centers that demonstrate superior performance in clinical care, including improvements in patient outcomes, increasing access to care, and enhancing operational quality."

"We are extremely proud of this recognition from HRSA. This award reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our entire team. We remain committed to advancing the health and well-being of our patients and the communities we serve," said Jonathan Leonard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Sunset Health.

To learn more about Sunset Health's award recognition, read the press release and powerpoint below.

Exciting-News-Weve-Received-the-HRSA-Community-Health-Center-Quality-RecognitionDownload
Sunst-Health_Received-Community-Health-Quality-Recognition_CHQR-Badges_09-17-2024Download

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

