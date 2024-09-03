Skip to Content
YRMC and AdvoKATE to host special lighting ceremony

today at 1:52 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and the AdvoKATE Foundation is inviting the Yuma community to a special lighting ceremony.

This event aims to raise awareness and show our support for pediatric cancer patients and their families during Childhood Cancer Month.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday at 6:30pm at the Cancer Center Garden 

Everyone will gather at the Cancer Center Garden and simultaneously light our necklaces in honor of the children and families who have faced a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

Following the illumination, there will be a meaningful walk around the hospital exterior, which will also be illuminated in gold. 

